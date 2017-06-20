UPDATE: Black River Falls woman killed in Onalaska crash

Onalaska Police release the names of the two people involved in a fatal crash Monday afternoon.

Onalaska Police Chief Jeffrey Trotnic said that 66-year-old Rebecca Wilkinson of Black River Falls was turning left from County OS on to eastbound Highway 16 on a green light. Her car was hit by a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Steven Kasper of Cadott. Kasper was headed west on Highway 16.

The investigation showed that Kasper failed to stop for the red light, entered the intersection, and hit Wilkinson's vehicle.

Members of the Onalaska Fire Department had to extricate Wilkinson from her car. She was then taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators spent several hours at the scene gathering information and evidence on the crash.

Police said the case is being sent to the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office for review and possible charges, which is common in fatal crashes.

Earlier version of story:

