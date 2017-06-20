Hayward man found dead on Sawyer Co. roadway

Sawyer Co. (WQOW) - Sawyer County deputies and authorities responded to the Town of Lenroot for a report of a man lying face down in the roadway.

In a press release, authorities said 21-year-old Ryan A. Gedhart, of Hayward, was found lying face down in the roadway on Tag Alder Road, near the Tag Alder Creek Bridge. They said upon arrival, Gedhart was found dead at the scene.

Officials said the case is under investigation.