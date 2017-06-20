Two people injured in Buffalo Co. deer-motorcycle crash

Buffalo County (WQOW) - A deer could be to blame after a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County.

In a press release, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle crash on State Highway 88 in the Town of Waumandee.

Authorities said 52-year-old Scott Sattler and his passenger, 51-year-old Lisa Sattler, were traveling southbound on Highway 88 on their motorcycle, when a deer ran out of the ditch onto the roadway.

Officials said Scott tried to avoid the deer but collided with it, causing both him and Lisa to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Authorities said Scott suffered injuries to his head, along with minor injuries to his body; they said he was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities said Lisa suffered back injury and was taken to an area hospital; she was wearing a helmet at the time.