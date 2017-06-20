WXOW Weekend Anchor/MMJ

WXOW News19 is looking for a versatile journalist to join our award-winning team as weekend anchor. This is a full-time position.

In addition to anchoring, this position also includes reporting and producing. The ability to creatively tell a story and file engaging reports is a must.

The ideal candidate is an experienced journalist who can do it all and thrives in a leadership role. You’ll work closely with producers and reporters to develop content for multiple newscasts, as well as our web, mobile, and social platforms. Previous anchoring experience is preferred.

WXOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc. QMI is a family-owned company operating in 14 markets. There are numerous advancement opportunities within our company.

If you think you’re qualified, send your link or DVD, cover letter, resume and references to:

Sean Dwyer, News Director

WXOW News 19

PO Box 3119

La Crosse, WI 54602

No phone calls.

WXOW/WQOW TV is an EOE-M/F/D/V