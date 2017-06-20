Barron, Rusk county sheriff's offices raise nearly $40K for emergency response team

Rusk County (WQOW) - Thousands of dollars were raised during a fundraiser to help authorities in Rusk County gear up for emergencies.

In a press release, the Barron and Rusk County sheriff's offices raised nearly $40,000 during a weekend fundraiser to help Rusk County deputies purchase tactical equipment and get advanced, specialized training. They said members of Rusk County Sheriff's Office will join the Barron County Sheriff's Department Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Officials said the joint effort will allow both law enforcement agencies in providing additional support and safety to the communities they serve.