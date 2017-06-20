Chippewa Valley YMCA postpones $10M campaign

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley YMCA leaders are hitting the brakes on plans for a $10 million renovation at their Chippewa Falls location.

Jennifer Sherbinow, the facility director, told News 18 she learned the community felt there were more questions than answers about the campaign and how the money will be spent. So, the board took it off the table for now.

Plans were to expand the facility by more than 36,000 square feet and upgrade current portions of the facility, including the pool and gymnasium.

Sherbinow said space is a major concern, but by postponing the campaign by at least one year, the hope is they will have a better idea of what the community sees as the greatest needs and be more willing to donate once other community projects are funded.

"We're just obviously coming off of the Riverfront Project, and the community's (done) a lot of great things in the last couple years,” Sherbinow said. “I think there's a lot of other great projects to happen in Chippewa Falls, and I think it'll still happen, but we might want to give the donors a little bit of a break because there is some donor fatigue right now."

Sherbinow said the facility has more than 5,200 members. As their membership numbers continue to climb, she said the need for added space to provide quality programs will become an even greater need.