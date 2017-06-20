Eau Claire Fire Department trains for structure collapses

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In the event of a fire, we trust firefighters will get to us quickly and help keep us safe, but their safety is also a top priority as they battle each blaze.



Over the course of this week, the more than 80 firefighters in Eau Claire are practicing a method called, "raker shoring", which helps them stabilize walls during a fire. It allows fire crews to search for and rescue people without worrying about a building collapse.



The Eau Claire Fire Department purchased the equipment about 10 years ago but said, thankfully, they have not had to use it yet. However, the annual training is key so they are prepared for worst case scenarios.



"In any structural collapse, secondary collapse is the rescuers up-most important factor," Lt. Matt Gunderson said. "We got to find a way we can make it safer for rescuers. Our goal is to rescue victims of the collapse, but on top of that, we have to make sure our rescue crews and other civilians are safe in the process."



Gunderson also said the equipment can be used in the event of a bad storm, or even a building explosion, where structures are at risk of falling.