String of phone store burglaries continues across Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - In May, three phone stores across the Chippewa Valley were burglarized. And now, two more burglaries can be added to that list.

Eau Claire police are now looking into a string of phone store burglaries. In May, an Eau Claire Sprint store and T-Mobile store were targeted, as well as a Verizon store in Lake Hallie. The Lake Hallie Verizon store was broken into again Monday night, along with the Verizon store in Eau Claire.

The burglary at the Eau Claire Verizon store happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police said items were stolen but would not specify the value.

Eau Claire Verizon employees told News 18 no phones were taken, but they are still looking into what is missing.

About one hour later, at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Verizon store in Lake Hallie was also broken into. The Lake Hallie Police Department told News 18 when officers responded, the suspects had already fled the scene.

Lake Hallie officers notified the Eau Claire Police Department, which then ultimately took the suspects into custody. Lake Hallie police said they believe the same people were responsible for both overnight break-ins.

Lake Hallie police said no phones were stolen during Tuesday morning's burglary at the Lake Hallie Verizon store, but there are iPads missing from the store. The department would not comment on how many were stolen but said fewer items were taken this time around.

Eau Claire police said they hope to release more information within the next few days.