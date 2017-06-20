Lazy Monk feels community support after recent vandalism

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire officials said as temperatures go up, so does the amount of graffiti. Lazy Monk Brewing is one of the latest victims.

Theresa Frank, owner of Lazy Monk Brewing LLC., said they discovered the vandalism Monday morning when a friend drove by and notified them.

Frank said Monday's incident is the first time the building has been tagged with graffiti, and luckily, they were able to get it painted over quickly. She said since posting about the discovery on Facebook, the community support has been overwhelming.

"I think that we all need to realize what an amazing place we live in, neighbors helping neighbors. That's what it's about, and that's what makes Eau Claire a great place to live. I mean, it really is. We, again, are humbled by people that I don't even know that are Facebook friends that are saying, 'I'm coming down. I'm going to clean it',” Frank said.

She said Eau Claire police are still investigating who is responsible for the graffiti. As News 18 recently reported, you can be fined more than $200 for graffiti or for not cleaning it off your property.

