Chippewa County begins search for a new leader

The search for the new leader of Chippewa County began Tuesday.



News 18 reported earlier this month that Chippewa County Administrator Frank Pascarella decided to leave his post at the end of the year.

Tuesday afternoon, the Chippewa County Executive Committee met to devise a plan to select Pascarella's successor. The committee will lead the hiring process, and will bring in a consulting firm to help with recruitment.



On July 18th, the committee hopes to choose the recruiting firm that best fits their needs, and decide the extent to which Pascarella will play in the selection process.

“I will be assisting at their request," said Pascarella. "So, if they want my assistance on this matter I'll be assisting on working with the staff here in putting together the procedures associated for the position."

The board could not say how long the recruitment process will take, but the goal is to have the job filled by the end of the year.