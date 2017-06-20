Altoona woman charged with stealing $18K in pain meds from Chippewa Falls hospital

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- An Altoona woman is facing 15 charges, including five felonies, after giving a false name to procure thousands of dollars in prescription pain medication.



Molly Tiry, who is 39, was charged in Chippewa County on Tuesday.



According the criminal complaint, Tiry gave two false identities to officials at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls. Over six visits, starting in October 2016, hospital records show Tiry was prescribed $18,383.87 worth of Oxycodone and Hydrocodone. When interviewed by police, Tiry admitted she gave the false names because she was addicted to pain medication.



Tiry will make her initial appearances in Chippewa County July 5. She also faces similar charges in Eau Claire County. Tiry will be in court for that case on June 21.