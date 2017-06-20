Steve Stricker, U.S. Open to American Family Insurance Champions - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Steve Stricker, U.S. Open to American Family Insurance Championship

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Madison (WQOW) -- Edgerton's Steve Stricker was a fan favorite last week during the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, and he's sure to have a big crowd following him this week, when the Champions Tour stops at University Ridge for the American Family Insurance Championship.

"This atmosphere should be a little bit more relaxing than the U.S. Open," says Stricker, who tied for 16th at Erin Hills, and will be making his Champions Tour debut this week, "but I'm still am coming here to try to play well, and hopefully get in contention here, but I'm looking forward to the start of it, we've got a few days, you know, until that happens, but, so I can get a couple days of rest in and then get ready to go again."

Stricker is one of five players in the American Family Insurance Championship field with Wisconsin ties.  Madison's Jerry Kelly will also take part. 

