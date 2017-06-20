NWL Tuesday: Express 7, Loggers 3

La Crosse (WQOW) -- Eau Claire completes a home-and-home sweep of La Crosse with a 7-3 win at Copeland Park.



One night after an 11-run outburst on 21 hits, the Express offense pounds out 10 hits in the win. Justin Evans goes 2-4 at the plate with 5 RBI, including a 3-run homer in the 3rd.

McDonell Central H.S. grad Zach Gilles goes 2-5 at the plate, as his Northwoods League-leading batting average dips just a bit to .469.



Eau Claire returns to Carson Park, Wednesday, to host Rochester.