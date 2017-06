Omaha, Nebraska (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Jake Sparger gets his chance to pitch in the College World Series, Tuesday night.



Sparger pitches a 1-2-3 8th inning for Louisville, retiring the side on 10 pitches, 7 of those strikes, but the Cardinals lose, 5-1 to Florida.



Louisville will next face TCU in an elimination game, Thursday, at 7:00 P.M.