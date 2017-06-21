MUST SEE: Squirrel on field delays game - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Squirrel on field delays game

(WQOW) -- Wednesday's Must See Moment has gone to the squirrels.

That's because one ran wild on the field of the College World Series game between Texas A&M and TCU. The squirrel delayed the game as groundskeepers tries to round him up. However, he's a quick one and rather good at hiding. Eventually they give up and the game continued.

