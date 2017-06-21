Adopt-A-Pet: Stefan - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Stefan

Meet our Pet of the Day: Stefan!

Stefan is a 2.5-year-old neutered male cat. He is not declawed. He's ready to go to a great home, but there need to be no other cats. He loves he shown affection, but for some reason he's not all about the toys. He's a very sweet guy.

If you're interested in Stefan, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
 

