Adopt-A-Pet: Stefan

Meet our Pet of the Day: Stefan!

Stefan is a 2.5-year-old neutered male cat. He is not declawed. He's ready to go to a great home, but there need to be no other cats. He loves he shown affection, but for some reason he's not all about the toys. He's a very sweet guy.

If you're interested in Stefan, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

