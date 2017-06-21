Adopt-A-Pet: Stefan

Meet our Pet of the Day: Stefan!
Stefan is a 2.5-year-old neutered male cat. He is not declawed. He's ready to go to a great home, but there need to be no other cats. He loves he shown affection, but for some reason he's not all about the toys. He's a very sweet guy.
If you're interested in Stefan, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.