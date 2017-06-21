6/21: Water: Why and how much do we need? - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

6/21: Water: Why and how much do we need?

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Wellness) -- Water, it's something we're supposed to be drinking everyday. But why? And how much are we supposed to be drinking?

Why we need water?
We lose water daily from breathing, sweating, elimination. About 60% of our weight is water, more located in joints and tissue. Water helps to regulate temperature, transport nutrients, and remove waste material. Imagine a rock or dirt, without water our tissues would dehydrate and become hard and brittle. No body functions can operate without water and many don't operate well with inadequate water

Indications you may need more water:

  • Thirst: a loss of fluid can cause thirst in some
  • Bad breath or dry may indicate dehydration
  • Difficulty concentrating, water needed for brain function
  • If you are physically active in sport, exercise or job
  • If you live in a hot climate, summer in Wisconsin
  • If you live in a higher elevation, the higher you go, the more fluid you lose
  • Fever and diarrhea cause fluid loss
  • Pregnancy and breast feeding
  • Heavy caffeine user. Mild to moderate coffee or soda use can be offset by the fluid content but heavy caffeine with cause fluid loss, it's a diuretic
  • Drinking alcohol or excess for sure

Average needs daily (These numbers but these are based on years of research from the Institute of Medicine):

  • Men: 13 cups
  • Women: 9 cups
    • Pregnant: 10 cups
    • Breastfeeding: 13 cups
