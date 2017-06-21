Bacon, cookie dough highlight new Minnesota State Fair foods

It's only a few weeks before they fire up the deep fryers at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair, and bacon and cookie dough highlight the lineup of 31 new foods on the menu.

They include the Bacon Fluffernutter, a grilled cinnamon bun sandwich with a bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow cream filling. Also debuting is the Bacon Up Pup, a Belgian waffle on a stick with bacon in the batter, dipped in chocolate, drizzled with maple syrup, topped with whipped cream and bacon.

Bowl O' Dough is scoops of raw cookie dough in four flavors: Brownie Batter Swirl, gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, European Cookie Butter and Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake with Blueberries.

Also look for Cranberry Wild Rice Meatballs and ONE.BAD.DOG.

The fair opens Aug. 24 and runs through Labor Day.

Minnesota State Fair: http://www.mnstatefair.org

