Credit card scammers bill clears Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Legislature has passed a bill that would make it a felony to use credit card skimmers to steal a person's identity.

The Assembly passed the measure on a voice vote Wednesday. It now heads to Gov. Scott Walker since it already passed the Senate.

The bill makes it a Class I felony to possess a credit card scanner. Those scanners, also referred to as skimmers, are often used at card-operated fuel pumps or automated teller machines to steal card numbers.

Under the bill, the crime would be punishable by up to 3 1/2 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Bill backers said prosecutors needed another way to combat the crime which has been reported in dozens of Wisconsin communities.

