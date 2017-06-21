Country Fest crews make final preparations for 31st annual event

Cadott (WQOW) - It's one of the biggest parties of the summer, as thousands get ready to descend on the country side of Cadott for the 31st annual Country Fest.



New to the grounds this year is a motor cross area on top of the hill, where bikers will treat spectators to jumps and obstacles, as well as a human foosball area. Staff told News 18 on Wednesday there are other new secret features they are not announcing.



That's on top of a star-studded lineup, including big names like Blake Shelton, Alabama and Eric Church.



Public Relations Coordinator, Abby Maliszewski, said the 31st year could be more exciting than ever before, as people come back for a weekend of music and memories.



"It's not just about the music. It's about the friends they meet, the people they meet up with," Maliszewski said. "They view Country Fest as more of a vacation rather than just a concert. We hope that every fan that comes into the concert grounds really explores all of the corners of the concert grounds. There is something hidden in each corner. You gotta check it out. You have to see it."



In response to the concert attack in England in May, Country Fest officials said there are extra security measures in place this year on the fest grounds.

News 18 will take you to the grounds on Thursday and tell you more about that. News 18 is a proud sponsor of Country Fest.