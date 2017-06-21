Preventing black bear attacks in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It's not uncommon to see black bears wandering around Eau Claire this time of year, but a recent bear attack in Alaska has some wildlife officials concerned.



Authorities said a 16-year-old was fatally mauled by a black bear over the weekend. They said the teen called his brother and told him he was being chased by an animal. When State Troopers found his body, they said the bear was still there guarding it.



Bill Hogseth, a wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, told News 18 most black bears are actually afraid of humans and will typically run away from someone making a lot of noise.



Though he said if a bear seems unphased by people, DNR authorities want to know about it right away.



"In cases where there's a bear that seems to have lost its fear of humans, or is becoming aggressive, or that's repeatedly showing itself day after day after day in someone's backyard," Hogseth said. "Those are the cases that we like to know about and document, so we can track them and monitor them."



He also said the best way to keep bears out of your backyard is by cutting off their snack supply; things like pet food and bird feeders can attract all kinds of wild animals looking for an easy meal.



If there is a nuisance bear in your area, or if you are experiencing agricultural damage problems because of bears, Hogseth said to contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services. He said they will provide information on how best to resolve the situation.

People in Northern Wisconsin can call: 1-800-228-1368 and people in Southern Wisconsin are encouraged to call: 1-800-433-0663.