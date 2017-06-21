Construction continues for major projects around Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Progress is being made on the new YMCA facility being built along Eau Claire's Menomonie Street, and now, it looks like the state will pitch in on the project.



The future Wellness, Aquatics and Recreation Complex is under the umbrella of the John and Carolyn Sonnentag Event Center. It will be jointly operated by the Eau Claire YMCA, UW-Eau Claire and Mayo Clinic.

On Thursday, Mark Hogan, the Secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, will be in Eau Claire to award a grant worth $500,000. A press conference is planned for Thursday afternoon to release more information about the donation, as well as an update on the project.



While construction on that project is just getting started, others around town are well underway.



Crews are hard at work building the Confluence Arts Center in downtown Eau Claire. They broke ground on the $45 million project in September of 2016 and hope to open the Arts Center sometime in 2018.

And, the skyline along Clairemont Avenue continues to change, thanks to the new Marshfield hospital and cancer center.



Officials with Marshfield Clinic told News 18 the project is still on track. Construction on the Cancer Center is expected to be finished by October 2017 and, they're hoping to open the hospital in the summer of 2018.

They said they've seen a lot of interest from people looking to work in the new facility.

