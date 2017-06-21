Eau Claire Co. dispatch center reacts to texting 911 proposal

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A generation that lives by the screen on a cell phone is now looking to take it one step further by creating a way to text 911. It's called, "Next Generation 911".

As part of the state budget proposal, Next Generation 911 would upgrade the copper-wire landlines that run to county dispatchers across the state. So, instead of dialing 911 and speaking on the phone, emergencies could also be communicated through a text message.

The Eau Claire County Emergency Center said it has the most up to date 911 system available, which staff said has an enhanced GPS locating system. But, the system still does not work with texting, emergencies can only be communicated over the phone.

Staff said the upgrade could be very beneficial, especially for those who are hearing impaired. Currently, individuals with hearing disabilities can use a system known as "TDD". The new system would essentially cut out the middle man for dispatch centers. Emergency staff said there are some risks, however, and it could bring some changes to dispatch operations because the Next Generation 911 would also allow for sending pictures and videos.

"The people in the dispatch center are going to be seeing things that they've never really seen before, and so things that law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics see out in the field, will have the capability of getting videos and photos as well as texts when the full Next Gen 911 comes in place," said Greg Wallace, Eau Claire Emergency Center Director.

The state budget does include a nearly $7 million budget proposal that would upgrade these systems, but officials said there would still be some funding responsibilities at the county level to get the new system implemented and in the building. If it does pass, emergency staff said it's still unclear how much their cost would be.

There are four states that already have Next Generation 911, but the National Emergency Number Association said many others are also looking in to it.