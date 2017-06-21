Eaux Claires art stays local

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The music at the Eaux Claires festival may have ended for another year, but the art from the fest is finding a permanent home in the Chippewa Valley.



Visit Eau Claire and the festival are partnering up to install multiple pieces of artwork throughout Eau Claire.



"We are on the right track to really celebrate the arts," said Linda John, the Executive Director at Visit Eau Claire. "I think for me, the biggest parameter is just comments from visitors and people touring our city talking about how they feel it. They see art as an important component of our city and they're a little bit envious of Eau Claire because of that."



As of right now, most of the artwork is in storage while Visit Eau Claire and the festival's creative director work to find permanent homes for the art. One sculpture, title "The Source," will remain on the festival grounds and be on display during Country Jam in July.