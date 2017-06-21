Eau Claire demonstrators gather to protest health care repeal

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As Senate discussions over the proposed health care bill continue, some Eau Claire residents are bringing their frustrations to the streets.

Demonstrators stood along Clairemont Avenue Wednesday near the Marshfield Clinic Hospital to stand up against the proposed health care reform. The community members participating said they are urging state leaders to reject the Affordable Care Act repeal, which they said would cause over 200,000 Wisconsinites to lose their healthcare.

Demonstrators also said they feel GOP leaders are leaving the American people in the dark and want our senators to hold listening sessions in order for the community to know more details about the proposal.

"They're manipulating an outcome for, tax breaks for the rich and minimizing the insurance opportunities for those who are working class and poor. That, again, is just plain wrong. I'm here out today (Wednesday) to say, we need a public hearing so we know what is being done and we can voice our opinion," demonstrator Carol Craig said.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson said he feels voting on the bill next week would be rushed, and that unless he has more information to justify a "yes" vote, he will not vote "yes".

Sen. Tammy Baldwin held a public hearing Wednesday, where she said repealing Obamacare would disproportionately hurt rural Americans.