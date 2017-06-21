Suspects charged in Eau Claire area phone store burglaries

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Criminal charges were filed Wednesday in a string of cell phone store burglaries in Eau Claire.

Davy Cole and Nicholas Stoneburg, both of Eau Claire, along with Darren Walker, of Minnesota, and Kenwick Walker of Chicago, were charged Wednesday.

Cole is accused of three break-ins at Verizon stores in Eau Claire, along with the Sprint and T-Mobile stores. The other three suspects are accused in Tuesday morning's Verizon store burglary. Cell phones were taken in some of the burglaries.

Investigators said an iPad, stolen from a break-in at the Lake Hallie Verizon store in May, was tracked to an Eau Claire apartment complex, where members of Cole's family live.

Police said when the suspects were arrested, two of them admitted that they all had burglarized the Eau Claire and Hallie Verizon stores Tuesday morning.