Eau Claire man charged in Domino's armed robbery - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man charged in Domino's armed robbery

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Eau Claire County Jail Eau Claire County Jail

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Davy Cole was charged Wednesday with playing a role in the armed robbery of an Eau Claire Domino's pizza store. 

Cole is accused of driving the getaway car in the April robbery.

The other two suspects, Anthony Plumley and Derrick Rapley, are accused of holding employees at gunpoint. The robbers got away with $80.

In a separate case, Cole is also accused of three break-ins at Verizon stores in Eau Claire, along with the Sprint and T-Mobile stores.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.