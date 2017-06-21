Eau Claire man charged in Domino's armed robbery

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Davy Cole was charged Wednesday with playing a role in the armed robbery of an Eau Claire Domino's pizza store.

Cole is accused of driving the getaway car in the April robbery.

The other two suspects, Anthony Plumley and Derrick Rapley, are accused of holding employees at gunpoint. The robbers got away with $80.

In a separate case, Cole is also accused of three break-ins at Verizon stores in Eau Claire, along with the Sprint and T-Mobile stores.