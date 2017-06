Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man, who is accused of playing a role in an armed robbery at an Eau Claire Domino's pizza store, is facing more legal problems.

Derrick Rapley also faces criminal charges of sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators received a tip that Rapley, who is 17, was dating a 14-year-old and that she was pregnant. Police said the girl confirmed she is pregnant with his child and that he knew she is 14.