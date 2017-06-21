Craft Brew Bill being considered in Congress

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A bill has been reintroduced in Congress, that could give some relief to the crafters of some of our favorite bubbly brews.



Currently, craft breweries pay an excise tax at both the state and federal level, costing $9 for every barrel of beer. If the bill passes, that tax would be cut in half. The bill, which already has bipartisan support, would also cut down on regulations -- including restrictions on ingredients.



Wednesday, independent craft brewers announced the formation of the Wisconsin Craft Beverage Coalition, a not-for-profit association to lobby for better bills for brewers. The coalition's board includes Will Glass of the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire.