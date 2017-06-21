NWL Wednesday: Express 8, Honkers 0

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Express starter Aaron Shortridge throws seven scoreless innings, striking out seven while allowing just one hit, as Eau Claire cruises to an 8-0 win over Rochester, Wednesday, at Carson Park.



His Express teammates provide plenty of run support, including a 6-run fourth inning. Scott Ogrin, playing in his first game with Eau Claire this season, goes 3-4 at the plate with three RBI. Justin Evans delivers two hits and three RBI, while Zach Ashford also knocks in a pair of runs.



As a team, the Express has now scored 26 runs in its last three games. Zach Gilles began the day as the Northwoods League's leading hitter, but he goes 0-5 at the plate, Wednesday night.



Ben Butler pitches the final two innings for Eau Claire and allows no hits while striking out a pair.



The Express is scheduled to host Rochester, Thursday night.