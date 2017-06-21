Wisconsin senators weigh in on health care debate

(WQOW) -- The fight over America's health care continues both in Washington and here in Wisconsin.



14,000 people in Wisconsin found out Wednesday that they will be without their current health insurance plan next year, after Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield announced the company will not offer individual plans on the Obamacare exchange in Wisconsin for 2018. The company blames the Affordable Care Act for creating a volatile marketplace.



The decision comes as Democrats are demanding that Senate Republicans go public with their new health care plan, which they have been crafting behind closed doors.



Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) held an unofficial hearing on Wednesday, discussing how she believes the repeal of Obamacare would hurt rural Americans.



"Among the things that would happen is significant cuts to the Medicaid program. Rural hospitals and clinics disproportionately rely on Medicaid to cover the care of many of the patients they serve they're already running tight margins this would make it much worse," said Sen. Baldwin.



Senate Republicans have said they planned on releasing their bill to the public on Thursday, with a vote likely the next week.



That schedule, however, is not sitting well with all involved. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) warns his fellow Republicans that he will vote against the Trumpcare plan if there is not sufficient time to get feedback from Wisconsinites.

"The decision was made to do this through reconciliation. I don't necessarily agree with that but that was the decision made. So you've got a bill that had to be crafted by Republicans. From that standpoint it's been a very open process within the Republican conference. Somebody's got to write a bill. Now leadership will write a bill," said Sen. Johnson. "What I've told leadership very clearly is I'm going to need time and my constituents are going to need time to evaluate exactly how this will affect them. I personally think that holding a vote on this next week would definitely be rushed. I can't imagine, quite honestly, that I'd have the information to evaluate and justify a yes vote just within just a week."



Eau Claire residents held a demonstration against the health care bill. Read more about the event here.