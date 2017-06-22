MUST SEE: Deputies wrangle llama on roadway

(WQOW) -- Some California Deputies can add llama wrangling to their resumes.
That's because they had to coax a llama out of the roadway after spotting it while riding in a patrol car. Apparently the animal escaped its pasture. Luckily the deputies were able to calmly walk the escape artist home and reunite it with the others.
