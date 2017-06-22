Adopt-A-Pet: Sammy

Meet our Pet of the Day: Sammy!

Sammy is about 2 months old. He's a super soft Mini Rex. He's a great bunny for first-time owners. He's super friendly, outgoing and very active. Sammy enjoys chewing on food and toys, being groomed and held, he even loves kids.

If you're interested in Sammy, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.