6/22: Blue Caps & Blue Bonnets games

Menomonie (Dunn Co. Historical Society) -- A throwback on America's favorite pastime is coming to our area.

The Menomonie Blue Caps will host its 2nd home match of the summer against two familiar foes and one new opponent. The Blue Caps will welcome a familiar face in the St. Croix Base Ball Club, Mankato Baltics who are making their first appearance in Menomonie in 4 years, and the Westerns Base Ball Club of Topeka. The Westerns will be making a long journey to attend these matches, lets all work together to make them as memorable as possible!

A ladies match between Menomonie Blue Bonnets and Lady Baltics is scheduled.

Concessions will be available, all proceeds benefit the Menomonie Blue Caps. Admission is only 2-bits (or 25 cents).

Event Schedule, June 24: