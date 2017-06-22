Two people injured in three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Eau Claire

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A crash in Eau Claire Wednesday, shortly after 5 p.m., caused traffic delays on I-94.

In a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash eastbound I-94 at mile marker 60 in Eau Claire.

Authorities said 48-year-old Steven J. Blanas, of Eau Claire, was traveling on eastbound I-94. They said he was driving behind a semi unit, driven by 29-year-old Abdullahi Yassin Ali, of Aurora, Co.

Blanas was attempting to check his blind spot before passing up the semi unit. Authorities said Blanas underestimated the distance between his truck and the semi unit and hit the rear of the semi.

Authorities said another car, driven by 34-year-old Kevin W. Day, of Altoona, was traveling in the same lane, behind Blanas. They said Day hit the pickup truck's passenger side.

The state patrol said Blanas was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. They said Day had minor cuts and scrapes; Ali was not injured.

Authorities said a post-crash inspection of the semi unit detected brake violations, but the brake defects were present prior to the crash and did not contribute to the cause.