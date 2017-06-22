Eau Claire West Hamilton Avenue to be repaired June 26 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire West Hamilton Avenue to be repaired June 26

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Construction is slated to begin on West Hamilton Avenue.

In a press release, the City of Eau Claire will begin construction on West Hamilton Avenue on Monday, June 26. Crews will do the following: existing bituminous surface, remove curb and gutter, remove concrete driveway approaches, storm sewer, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk repair, pavement parking and boulevard restoration.

A detour will be in place on Highway 37 and Craig Road during construction on West Hamilton Avenue.

Crews anticipate completing the project by Friday, August 18, contingent upon weather conditions and delivery of construction materials.

