Digging Deeper: "Untested"

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Nearly 6,000 untested sexual assault kits have been discovered at hospitals and law enforcement offices across Wisconsin. The inventory was first identified three years ago. Today, the backlog is still significant.

It's led to some pointed and tough questions. At worst, sexual assault victims are left to assume they are a low priority. At best, there's been an error in evidence tracking, or could the kits be piling up due to outdated testing practices?

It's what News 18's Andrea Albers set out to discover. Don't miss her special report "Untested" on Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m on News 18.