Eau Claire Golf, Prill roads to be repaired June 23

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews will soon begin road construction on Golf Road and Prill Road.

In a press release, the City of Eau Claire will begin road work on Golf Road, from Oakwood Mall Driveway to west ramp of Highway 53, and Prill Road, from east ramp of Highway 53 to near Gateway Drive.

Crews will repair concrete sidewalk, mill existing roadway surface, bituminous paving, traffic signal modification, boulevard restoration and pavement marking.

They said Golf Road and Prill Road will remain open to traffic at all times with periodic lane closures to accommodate the construction. They plan to complete the project by Friday, Sept. 29.