Eau Claire Golf, Prill roads to be repaired June 23 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire Golf, Prill roads to be repaired June 23

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews will soon begin road construction on Golf Road and Prill Road.

In a press release, the City of Eau Claire will begin road work on Golf Road, from Oakwood Mall Driveway to west ramp of Highway 53, and Prill Road, from east ramp of Highway 53 to near Gateway Drive.

Crews will repair concrete sidewalk, mill existing roadway surface, bituminous paving, traffic signal modification, boulevard restoration and pavement marking.

They said Golf Road and Prill Road will remain open to traffic at all times with periodic lane closures to accommodate the construction. They plan to complete the project by Friday, Sept. 29.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.