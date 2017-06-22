Chippewa Falls considers charging residents for non-emergency 911 calls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Dialing 911 could come at a cost if you live in or near Chippewa Falls and call in a non emergent situation.



Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman told News 18 that some residents, mainly people over 65, will call 911 as often as weekly when they are not actually facing an emergency, like falling on the floor and not being able to get back up.



The mayor said it costs the city between $75-80 per mile each time an ambulance needs to go out because of equipment and staffing costs.



So, the city is proposing charging a caller $75 if an ambulance arrives at a house when it is not truly needed after they've already been there four times.



"There are some situations that maybe other people, maybe neighbors, maybe friends, maybe family, who could come and help them get up more so than just calling 911," Hoffman said.



The mayor said there isn't a firm timetable for this implementation, and he hopes it will not discourage someone from calling 911 if they are having an actual emergency.