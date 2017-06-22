Lawsuits filed against Menards, Home Depot over lumber sizes

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Some people might be shocked to learn that 2x4's are not, in fact, two by four inches. Now, two home improvement stores are accused of deceiving lumber customers.



According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, lawsuits have been filed against Home Depot and Menards, claiming the retailers market and sell hefty lumber as 4x4's when the boards actually measure 3 1/2 inches by 3 1/2 inches.



The suits, each seeking more than $5 million, argue the companies received significant profits from the false and misleading marketing. Though many in the carpentry industry say the size differences are common knowledge.



News 18 reached out to Menards for their take on the lawsuit, but the company's spokesperson would only say they're "unable to comment on pending litigation."