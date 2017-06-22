Officials warn of high water levels ahead of FATFAR

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you're still looking for something to get you outside this weekend, the annual FATFAR is taking place on the Chippewa River.



Organizer Loopy Kleich said those attending FATFAR this year need to keep safety in mind.



He said all of the rain this year has their attention, as river levels go up and down. They are not expecting it to be at a dangerous level on Sunday, but they will monitor the levels and will not loan tubes to people if it is too high.



The Chippewa Falls Police Department said they have two officers assigned to the event, and the DNR will be on the river in order to keep people safe.



"What we always do is remind everybody that our first concern is safety," Kleich said. "We want everybody on the river to be safe. Second of all we want to keep the river clean and third of all we everybody to have a blast."



Chippewa Falls Police told News 18 they want everyone to take precautions on the river.



"We just want to let people know to use common sense, because the river will be a little bit higher due to the rain we are getting this week," said Jason Jacobson, an investigator with the department.



Officers said they do not expect any traffic issues with the event, and will not ticket cars parked on city streets overnight as a way to promote finding a safe ride home.