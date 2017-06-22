Shot clock coming to HS basketball for 2019-20 season

Stevens Point (WQOW) -- The WIAA Board of Control approves the implementation for a shot clock, starting with the 2019-20 high school basketball season.



"It was close, it was a 6-4 vote but it ultimately was approved by the board for 2019-2020," says Deb Hauser, WIAA Associate Director, "the hope of the basketball coaches advisory committee was to get it on the radar of the other committees to begin to give it, you know, some serious consideration, and ultimately it was approved today."



The shot clock will be used for varsity games only. There are eight states that currently use a shot clock at the high school level. Two of those are midwest states: North Dakota and South Dakota.



The implementation of a shot clock follows recent rule change that took effect for the 2015-16 basketball season, as teams played two halves rather than four quarters.



Also on Wednesday, the WIAA Board of Control approves seeding at the state tournament level for the 2017-18 season. The seeds will be determined by the four qualifying coaches in each division.



WIAA News Release:

https://www.wiaawi.org/News/NewsReleases/tabid/113/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/11483/WIAA-Board-of-Control-June-Meeting-Release.aspx