New Dunkin' Donuts location in Eau Claire

Doughnut lovers have something to look forward to at the end of the summer, another Dunkin' Donuts store is expected to open up.
The new shop is located on South Hastings Way by Sherwin Williams. The building is currently under construction, but the Dunkin' Donuts sign was put up earlier Thursday morning. The franchise expects it will open up in August.
