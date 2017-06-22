New Dunkin' Donuts location in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

New Dunkin' Donuts location in Eau Claire

By Camille Walter, Reporter
Doughnut lovers have something to look forward to at the end of the summer, another Dunkin' Donuts store is expected to open up.

The new shop is located on South Hastings Way by Sherwin Williams. The building is currently under construction, but the Dunkin' Donuts sign was put up earlier Thursday morning. The franchise expects it will open up in August.

