Chippewa Falls woman still missing one year after disappearance

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Thursday marks one year since Chippewa Falls native Shannah Boiteau disappeared in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Now her parents are asking for help.

Angie Starck and Bud Boiteau, Shannah's parents, said they are still searching for answers. They don't know where she is, where she has has been or if she's still alive. Bud told News 18 the last time he spoke with his daughter was Father's Day of 2016 when they made plans to have a cook out the following weekend, but those plans would never come through.

Shannah's parents describe her as a go-getter that will do anything she sets her mind to, and a kind person that would help out anyone who needed it, even if she didn't have anything herself.

On June 22 of last year Shannah and her boyfriend were driving in St. Cloud when she ran from the car in to some nearby woods. It has been one year, and no one has seen or heard from her since.

"We never thought in a million years that anything like this would ever happen," said Starck.

"She could be anywhere, I don't know if she jumped the fence, hitchhiked, gotten in with the wrong crowd, your guess is as good as ours," said Bud.

The day before her disappearance Starck received a text message from Shannah saying she was feeling down.

"I texted her back, let's get together and talk, and the last text that I had gotten from her just said I'm busy right now can I call you later tonight, and we never got that phone call," Starck said.

Last fall the family held a 780 acre search through the St. Cloud area where Shannah disappeared. As of last Thursday, Bud said the St. Cloud Police Department still has no leads.

"A nightmare to put it mildly. I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy. It's hard every day you're wondering, is she okay, is she going to come home, is she going to call, every time the phone rings," Bud said.

Shannah's parents are hoping that people continue sharing her information through social media in hopes that it will spark new leads. They have also set up a Facebook Page to post any updates If no leads come by fall the family plans to hold a wider search around St. Cloud.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking anyone with information or leads for Shannah's whereabouts to contact the department.