City Planner: River Prairie Development nearly 60% completed

The Altoona City Council will meet Thursday night to discuss two developments to add to the River Prairie Development off of Highway 53.

A short presentation was held to show what the architecture of the buildings will look like. The projects include an oral surgery group and a new retail building. Both businesses are expected to open up sometime in the fall.

Altoona's City Planner said with multiple locations opening up including Cowboy Jacks, the River Prairie Development will be about 60% completed.

"The design intent was to create something that is of higher value and quality, I guess than your typical highway interchange area with perhaps a few highway oriented commercial businesses but to be more of a mixed use and thoughtful, and planned development." Joshua Clements said.

The development also includes a recreational park area with new lighting structures shaped like trees. The history of Altoona remains with the artwork because the trees are made out of old railroad metal.