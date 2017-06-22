NWL Thursday: Honkers 6, Express 1

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After a three game stretch when the Express offense produced a total of 26 runs, Eau Claire's bats go quiet Thursday night at Carson Park in a loss to Rochester.



The Express can only muster three hits off of two Honkers pitchers. Eau Claire's lone run comes in the third, on an attempted steal of third base by Justin Evans, who then scores on an overthrow.



The two teams will continue their four-game series Friday night at Rochester's Mayo Field.