New legislation aimed at cracking down on distracted driving

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three Republican Legislators released new legislation Thursday to update Wisconsin's texting while driving laws. The legislation would address new technologies and electronic devices.

The bill, authored by Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) and Rep. Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) and Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls), expands the distracted driving statute to include entering, transmitting, or accessing data while driving, increases the minimum penalty for data-distracted driving to $100, and clarifies that death caused by data-distracted driving constitutes homicide by negligent use of a vehicle.

The legislators say the hope the bill will become law by the end of the year.

