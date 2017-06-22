McCabe & Dahl back in EC for Youth Hockey fundraiser

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Youth Hockey Association holds its annual golf fundraiser, Thursday, at Wild Ridge.



A couple of Eau Claire products who currently play professionally are on hand. Jake McCabe has played two full seasons for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, but now he'll have a new head coach, St. Paul native Phil Housley.



"Looking forward, I think Phil's going to be great for us defensemen," says McCabe, "I'm excited about it, and I know a lot of people are in the organization, so I think he played 21 seasons in the NHL, Hall of Famer, one of the best Americans to ever play the game, so right from the get-go you're going to listen to what he has to say, he was my world junior coach, we won a gold medal together."



Also on hand is McCabe's former Wisconsin Badgers teammate, Jefferson Dahl, who has played the last three seasons with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.



"Every rink is packed, night in and night out, and it's a good atmosphere," says Dahl, "we play ten forwards in that league, too, it's a development league, so you're getting a lot of ice time every night, playing in all situations so from that standpoint, too, it's a lot of fun, and you can't ask for anything more."