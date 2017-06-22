WIAA Boys Hockey changes ahead

Stevens Point (WQOW) -- Starting with the 2020 boys hockey playoffs, the WIAA will experiment with two divisions of tournament play, for a period of two years.
The 32 boys hockey programs with the lowest enrollments will be placed in Division 2, with the rest grouped in Division 1. In 2020 and 2021, the boys state hockey tournament will feature four Division 1 teams, and four more from Division 2.
WIAA News Release:
https://www.wiaawi.org/News/NewsReleases/tabid/113/articleType/ArticleView/articleId/11483/WIAA-Board-of-Control-June-Meeting-Release.aspx
