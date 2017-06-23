Adopt-A-Pet: Aloha & Ada

Meet our Pets of the Day: Aloha & Ada!

These two are both female kittens, and they look quite similar, that's because they're sisters. They both have a light tortoiseshell color to them. Both Aloha and Ada are very sweet. Aloha is a bit shyer than Ada, but she'll warm up to you quickly. They were both brought to the shelter as strays. They're both already house trained, so no worries about that.

You can find both Aloha & Ada at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.